Jersey Police use new tactic in fight against speeding drivers

Police in Jersey are using a new tactic in their fight against speeding drivers .

They are paying persistent offenders a home visit.

It is part of Operation Canvas, that was launched in July, to crack down on drivers going at high speeds along the island's roads.

It's a technique we've had in our toolkit, we've generally used it with criminals, however with road traffic offences, we've probably favoured prosecution but this tactic, we've decided to knock on individuals that we believe are treating the island as a race track and let them know that they're doing that. Acting Chief Inspector Craig Jackson, States of Jersey Police

Jersey Police is also asking the public to help in their crackdown on speeding.

It will be launching an online portal later this month to make it easier to report offenders.

We're looking at the community to actually assist us in this. They know the roads that are causing us the most concerns and we've got an online portal which will be going live in the next couple of weeks where they'll be able to put in a registration, name, number. They can report it anonymously to us, give us their name and then we'll receive that intelligence and information live time from them. Acting Chief Inspector Craig Jackson, States of Jersey Police