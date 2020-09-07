Jersey's Deputy Rowland Huelin appointed as Assistant Chief Minister

Deputy Rowland Huelin has been appointed as an Assistant Chief Minister in Jersey's government.

He replaces Constable Chris Taylor, who resigned from the role after he was found guilty of dangerous driving.

Deputy Huelin, who was elected as Deputy for St Peter in 2018, has served as a member of the Planning Committee, the Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel and the Public Accounts Committee.

He will take on the responsibilities previously held by Constable Taylor which include attending the Housing and Work Advisory Group and leading on migration policy.