Random baggage searches at Guernsey Airport due to system changes

Some passengers travelling through Guernsey Airport will have their hold luggage searched while the airport's baggage handling system is upgraded.

Airport bosses say the checks are required to keep in line with regulatory requirements.

Passengers will be selected at random for hand-searches by G4S staff. Those who are searched will be given a voucher towards refreshments in the departure lounge.

Anyone travelling with hand luggage should allow more time for their journeys.

We thank all passengers for their understanding while we complete this project which will result in a modern and resilient system and a significant improvement in the passenger experience once completed in 2021. Ross Coppolo, Chief Operations Officer at Guernsey Ports

Passengers travelling without hold luggage will be unaffected by the changes.