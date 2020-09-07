The reopening of Jersey's town library has had a "phenomenal" response according to Jersey's Chief Librarian.

It comes as the Les Quennevais Library reopens today (7 September) at the former Les Quennevais School site.

Our study spaces and computer facilities have been in consistently high demand. We’re therefore returning to our pre-COVID evening opening hours. This will allow more visitors to use the library while maintaining social distancing, and will enable us to work with community partners to host small meetings in the evening. Ed Jewell, Jersey’s Chief Librarian

The Les Quennevais Library will trial extended opening hours from 9am until 1pm from Monday to Saturday.

The Les Quennevais library is a valuable resource for people in the west of the island, particularly for those who might not be able to make the trip into town, or who might not feel safe doing so. Our new opening hours will offer these users an additional 2.5 hours per week. Ed Jewell, Jersey’s Chief Librarian

The town library will now be open for longer:

Monday 9:30am – 9pm

Tuesday 9am - 9pm

Friday - Saturday 9am – 5.30pm

Sunday - closed

Both libraries closed on 21 March because of the pandemic.

Changes at both libraries include: