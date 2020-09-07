Visitors from England could face 14 day quarantine when arriving in Guernsey

England could soon move to group A in Guernsey's travel guidance.

Public Health has warned that the country may shortly move to the group B watchlist based on the current infection rate and then could progress to group A in the days that follow.

That would mean passengers arriving into Guernsey from England would have to self-isolate for 14 days, in line with quarantine guidance.

The Bailiwick confirmed its first new positive case of coronavirus since May. The passenger had recently returned from the UK and had been in compulsory self-isolation since their arrival.

The island's Director of Public Health says the island was 'prepared' to deal with any new cases, saying that there is no significant risk to the wider community.