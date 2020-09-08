Channel Island literacy charity looking for volunteers

A Channel Islands charity is calling for more volunteers to help support children's reading.

September 8 is International Literacy Day and Every Child Our Future wants to hear from more people who can help children with their reading in schools across both Jersey and Guernsey. They say that one hour a week from a volunteer can make a huge difference to a child, particularly now, when many children will be working to catch up following school closures.

At Every Child Our Future we provide suppport to those children, particularly in primary school who need extra help with their reading. So we are recruiting now for volunteers to go into school, it only takes an hour a week during term time, and you listen to children read and just them reading aloud and having someone reading one on one with them really helps with their literacy. Lucy Le Poidevin

The charity has over 500 volunteers in total from all walks of life and across all ages. Volunteers divide their weekly hour between three to four children, and read with the same children every week. Anyone wanting to volunteer should get in touch through the group's website or facebook page.