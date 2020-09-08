Current year social security assessment introduced for Guernsey self-employed

Self-employed and unemployed islanders in Guernsey and Alderney will be able to have their social security assessment for 2020 based on the current year.

Normally, the figure would be based on their income over the previous two years.

However, islanders whose income this year is lower than that for 2018 will be able to have their social security contributions based on their annual income for 2020.

The change has been approved by the Committee for Employment and Social Security.

We know this year has been very difficult for many of the Revenue Services' customers, who have seen their normal income drop significantly as a result of Covid-19 and the important restrictions that were brought in to protect the community. Deputy Michelle Le Clerc, President of Guernsey’s Committee for Employment & Social Security

The Revenue Service will write to customers who are eligible with their new contribution rate.

A move to same-year taxation is due to come into force for all islanders from 2021.