Five Jersey secondary schools without school meals due to Covid-19 delays

Five Jersey secondary schools will be without school meals until a new catering contract comes into effect.

Caring Cooks was granted tender to provide daily meals for students at Haute Vallée, Grainville, Les Quennevais, Hautlieu and Victoria College.

However, the service has faced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and it will not start until late 2020.

Students will have to provide their own lunches until the it starts.

For the past ten years Capsicum Catering has supplied the schools meals, but the company decided not to bid again for the contract.

Caring Cooks is currently liaising with each school individually about the start date for its meal service.

The contract will run for three-years and could include a possible two-year extension depending on how the service is delivered.