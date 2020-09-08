Politicians in Guernsey have been targeted by online trolls and sent 'veiled death threats'.

Outgoing deputies have told ITV News about the hate they have had to endure online while serving in public office.

There are fears that the toxicity will only intensify as the election campaign gathers pace.

Deputy Michelle Le Clerc served as a politician in the States of Guernsey for eight years. She fears that online abuse may discourage prospective candidates from standing - particularly women.

I have had, I would say, some veiled death threats... For a lot of our politicians they've got family and that over the years has put off a lot of good people coming forward and women as you leave your children open to vulnerability at school and I have heard bullying from adults to children and that is unacceptable. Deputy Michelle Le Clerc, outgoing Guernsey politician

Deputy Emilie McSwiggan is also not running in the upcoming election. She says the anonymity of social media perpetuates hate-fuelled posts.

The aggression that politicians in Guernsey face is not usually of the same scale as national politicians in the UK but sometimes it is, and some politicians are singled out for particularly vicious and sustained criticism that goes well beyond engagement with policies that you disagree with, and that is completely unjustifiable. Deputy Emilie McSwiggan, outgoing Guernsey Deputy

Guernsey's first island-wide election will take place on Thursday 7 October.