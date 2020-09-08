Guernsey election candidates to be questioned on environmental policies

Guernsey's election candidates will be questioned on their environmental policies tonight (8 September). Various industry experts will meet them at a special 'speed hustings', organised by the group Standing Up for Guernsey's Environment (SUGE).

The aim is to build pressure on the new government to make climate change and other green issues a priority.

We want to make sure that all the candidates in the 2020 election are aware of the importance of the environment and have some understanding of the broad range of environmental issues they will need to tackle during their term in government. Rosie Dorey, Standing Up for Guernsey's Environment

SUGE has also created a questionnaire for candidates to complete by midnight on 18 September. Results will be published on the group's website alongside further information on climate change, biodiversity and climate equity.