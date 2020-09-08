Islanders encouraged to give £10 to a Jersey charity

Islanders in Jersey are being encouraged to donate £10 to local causes.

The Association of Jersey Charities has started its Charity Booster Appeal, to help non-profit organisations who have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those behind it say it would be beneficial if people spent some of what they have saved, through receiving their £100 Spend Local voucher, by making a £10 donation from their own bank accounts to charity.

We want to make it clear that we aren't asking people to make donations using their Spend Local cards. Absolutely, islanders should go out and use those in local shops and businesses to give them the boost they need. But for those that can afford to, it would be fantastic if they could also use this as an opportunity to make a donation to a local charity. Liz Le Poidevin, Chairman of the Association of Jersey Charities

An online facility has been set up so islanders can do this.

Many charities in Jersey have stepped up to deliver key services during the Covid-19 medical emergency, but many of them have seen their resources seriously depleted in doing so. So as the Jersey Government seeks to do its best to regenerate our island economy, I hope that, those who can afford it, will give whatever they can to local charities. Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor

