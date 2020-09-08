Police appeal after women assaulted in front of children in Jersey

Police are appealing for information after two women were assaulted in front of young children.

A silver car, carrying three female friends and two young children, was driving on Albert Pier when a man stopped them and poured a drink over the passenger through the window.

When the car parked near the Lifeboat Station, another man leant through the window and punched the driver a number of times. She received minor facial injuries but did not need to be taken to hospital for treatment.

It took place at around 8.30pm on Thursday 3 September.

Both men are described as in their 20s. One had dark hair and wore a white jacket and black bodywarmer while the other had brown hair cut short at the sides and was wearing a blue tracksuit top. Police say it is possible they had attended a nearby boat party.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can help police with their enquiries is asked to contact them directly. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.