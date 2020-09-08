Red Arrows stop-off in Jersey cancelled

The Red Arrows will not stay over in Jersey ahead of the Guernsey Air Display as planned.

The aerial acrobatic team were due to stay overnight in the island ahead of the event in Guernsey on Thursday 12 September, but will now travel directly to and from the UK.

Air traffic control in Jersey will still be involved in managing the airspace for the event, though there were no plans in place for a flyover above Jersey. The island's air display was cancelled earlier this year over concerns around the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Guernsey's event will go ahead as planned, marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain. 544 RAF pilots and aircrew lost their lives in a 112 day campaign.

Alongside the Red Arrows, past displays have featured Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane, drawing crowds to watch the skies above St Peter Port.