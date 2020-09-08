Watch: Jersey Bulls pick up where they left off in Combined Counties league

Kirean Lester scored twice in a 4-1 win away at Bedfont & Feltham as Jersey Bulls started again in Combined Counties Division One.

Ruben Mendes and Fraser Barlow got the other two as the Bulls made it 32 wins from 32 competitive games since they were formed in 2019.

They had seal promotion in their debut season before the pandemic saw their league, at the 10th tier of English football, declared null and void.

Covid restrictions in Jersey mean Gary Freeman's side will play all of their matches away from home for the time being.

They go to British Airways, who play at the same ground as Bedfont & Feltham, in their second league match this Friday night.

Watch: Iain McBride full report on the Bulls' opening day win