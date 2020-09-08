Work begins on new mental health facility in Jersey

Work on a project to deliver a new acute mental health facility in Jersey is underway.

The £7.3 million centre will be built within Clinique Pinel at St Saviour's Hospital, which will ultimately replace Orchard House.

Once completed, the facility will include 26 en-suite bedrooms, as well as eight ‘overspill’ bedrooms, alongside a 'place of safety' on the ground floor and suite to be used for tribunals and training on the first floor.

Work at the site was due to begin earlier this year but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Steve Pallett says the impact of Covid-19 on islanders' mental wellbeing means it is more vital than ever to build the facility.

Throughout my time in office, I have continued to champion mental health issues so that we achieve tangible transformation in this area. The redevelopment of Clinique Pinel is a key element of our ongoing plans for improving mental health services for islanders. Senator Steve Pallett, Assistant Health Minister

The work will include internal remodelling and extensions fitted to the existing building.

While the work is ongoing, dementia services within Beech Ward at Clinique Pinel will be relocated to Rosewood House. The development of this centre will include small extensions and internal alterations to make a new eight-bed ward for those living with the condition.

Patient safety is our paramount concern and these works have been planned with the utmost care and consideration for our patients and residents. We look forward to the redevelopment of Clinique Pinel and the benefits it will bring to mental health care on the island. Robert Sainsbury, Group Managing Director for Health and Community Services

The project is expected to be completed by early 2022.