'Catalogue of failures' by Jersey-based finance firm

A Jersey-based wealth firm committed a 'catalogue of failures' before it went into liquidation in 2016.

An investigation by the Jersey Financial Services Commission found that Lumiere Wealth Limited had broken a number of rules by not offering clients suitable investment advice, not having adequate insurance and providing false and misleading information to the regulator.

The JFSC began its investigation after it identified 'significant concerns' about how the company was conducting business during an on-site visit in June 2016.

From October 2016, their investigation was put on hold while a criminal investigation into the firm's managing director Chris Byrne took place.

Chris Byrne was the managing director of Lumiere Wealth Ltd. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Byrne was later sentenced to seven years in prison for 14 counts of fraud and one of knowingly providing false information to the JFSC, after he played on the lack of financial knowledge of his clients to sell them the high-risk Providence fund by claiming it was a low-risk investment.

The risk of fraudsters is constantly out there. I am very conscious that when they use a regulated business to defraud investors and deceive the regulator, by the time we catch them, investors’ money can be long gone. We need to be cautious; investors need to be cautious. Martin Moloney, JFSC Director General

The Commission says it will reflect on its investigation to see where it can improve in future as part of a wider update of its licensing processes.