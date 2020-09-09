Date announced for new connecting flights from Channel Islands to Scotland and North East
New connections from the Channel Islands to Scotland and the North East will begin on 26 October.
A partnership between Blue Islands and the UK's largest regional airline, Logan Air, means passengers will be able to fly to a UK airport with Blue Islands, then get a connecting flight with Logan Air under one ticket - therefore saving on paying double Air Passenger Duty.Flights will go from both Jersey and Guernsey to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester via Southampton.
Our initial set of connections enable easy travel to a number of very popular destinations in Scotland and the North for our customers in Guernsey, Jersey, Exeter and Southampton. We expect the network to develop even further very soon, with a wider choice of destinations for next summer.