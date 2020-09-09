Jersey’s government did consider allowing Jersey Gas access to the payroll co-funding scheme to avert a 6.5% price hike, but in the end chose not to.

ITV News can exclusively reveal details of a 97-page dossier of emails between senior civil servants and ministers which outline how the government spent weeks liaising with the utility to try to resolve the crisis.

Among the messages, one from a senior civil servant raised the possibility that many of the 46 staff “effectively stood down” during the early stages of the pandemic were at risk of “being picked up by other industries”.

It concluded: “Clearly Jersey Gas are part of the island’s critical infrastructure. They must continue providing their service.”

The email exchanges show the increasingly urgent exchange of messages, letters and phone calls between the government and Jersey Gas, with officials asking for further evidence of the utility’s financial problems and for details of why their parent company had not injected cash into the business.

In one email, the then Group Managing Director of Islands Energy Group, which includes Jersey Gas, Ian Plenderleith wrote: “The situation for Jersey Gas has started to deteriorate over the past couple of days”.

In another from the Chamber of Commerce to ministers and officials it was stated: “Ian had been very concerned that there was an absence of engagement with what is after all an essential supply to the island. They reached out to Chamber eleven days ago having had no engagement from government prior to this. They required access to urgent discussions with government, which they are not getting.”

ITV News can also reveal that on Wednesday 29 April, moments after Jersey Gas issued a press release threatening a price hike because of the lack of support from government, the Economic Development Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, appeared prepared to give way.

He wrote: "If we allow JG [Jersey Gas] access to the payroll scheme then conditions must apply including confirmation that their prices will not increase in the short term.”

Jersey Gas eventually applied the price rise after talks failed in early June.

Elsewhere in the email bundle, the government’s Group Director Richard Corrigan confirmed Jersey Gas would be considered for support via loans rather than payroll subsidies.

The exchanges between officials and ministers conclude with the drafting of a strongly worded statement expressing the government’s disappointment at Jersey Gas’s threatened hike in tariffs.

The government’s Chief Executive, Charlie Parker, wrote: “I think it’s a really good statement and strikes the right balance.”

ITV News has approached both Jersey Gas and the government for the latest situation, including confirmation of whether negotiations are ongoing.