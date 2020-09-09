Guernsey hosts one of only four air displays held in British Isles this year
Guernsey is today (10 September) hosting one of only four air displays taking place in the British Isles this year.
The aerial event is to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, and the 75th anniversary of Guernsey's liberation.
We must thank all the display teams for their enormous support and co-operation in putting this year's display together. Due to a variety of reasons, two teams have stepped in this week and have moved other commitments around to accommodate our display. It is a testament to the relationship we have developed with all these teams and the enjoyment they have displaying in Guernsey.
Air Display schedule
11:00 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Spitfire and Hurricane)
11:15 - The Blades
11:33 - CI AirSearch
11:46 - Yakovlevs
12:00 - Muscle Biplane
12:15 - Fireflies
12:31 - Catalina
12:50 - Red Arrows
Being part of the Guernsey Air Display is a highlight of any display season - the island provides a stunning backdrop for our show and the warmest of welcomes. The Red Arrows always aim to complete a dynamic, thrilling and precision display which demonstrates the excellence of the Royal Air Force and inspires all those watching. This is exactly the same for 2020.