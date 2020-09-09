Guernsey hosts one of only four air displays held in British Isles this year

Guernsey is today (10 September) hosting one of only four air displays taking place in the British Isles this year.

The aerial event is to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, and the 75th anniversary of Guernsey's liberation.

We must thank all the display teams for their enormous support and co-operation in putting this year's display together. Due to a variety of reasons, two teams have stepped in this week and have moved other commitments around to accommodate our display. It is a testament to the relationship we have developed with all these teams and the enjoyment they have displaying in Guernsey. Barry Neal, Flying Display Director

Air Display schedule

11:00 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Spitfire and Hurricane)

11:15 - The Blades

11:33 - CI AirSearch

11:46 - Yakovlevs

12:00 - Muscle Biplane

12:15 - Fireflies

12:31 - Catalina

12:50 - Red Arrows