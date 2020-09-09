National Trust 'Walking Through Autumn' festival returns in Jersey

The National Trust's 'Walking Through Autumn' festival returns today.

Running until 13th September, it offers more than 26 walks across the island which are led by a specialist guide.

Its aim is to get people out and enjoying some of the island's beauty spots.

We're fortunate to have many wonderful sites and buildings in our care and what better way to enjoy them, but with a walking festival. What sets this festival aside, is the opportunity to experience 'behind the scenes' such as access to a particular site or to access somewhere not normally available to the public. Donna Le Marrec, National Trust in Jersey

