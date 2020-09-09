Police appeal after young children left on park bench in Jersey

Police are asking for witnesses after two young children were left alone on a park bench in Jersey.

The children, aged seven and one, were eating on a bench at the children's play area in People's Park on Monday 7 September at around 6pm.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect the next day and was later released on police bail.

Police say the children are safe and police are aware of their identities but would like to hear from anyone who was in the park at the time. They are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen them or adults who may have been with them at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact States of Jersey Police directly, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or using their online form quoting M06982/2020.