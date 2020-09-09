Tributes paid to frontline Emergency Workers across the Channel Islands

Tributes have been paid to frontline workers across the Channel Islands for Emergency Services Day.

At events in both Jersey and Guernsey, a two minute silence was held to remember those across the Channel Islands and around the British Isles who have lost their lives while serving the public.

Jersey's Home Affairs Minister paid tribute to the work of emergency workers, saying it was 'only right' that their contributions to society were acknowledged in this way.

The pressures brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have quite rightly brought the work of our emergency services to the forefront of our minds over recent months, and as I said in the States Assembly yesterday, I express my sincere and unreserved gratitude to you all, for your service dedication and commitment during this turbulent and challenging period. Constable Len Norman, Jersey's Home Affairs Minister

Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor referenced the sacrifices made by the families of those who work on the front lines.

Both full-time staff and volunteers - and their families - make considerable personal sacrifices so that the rest of us can live and work in a safe and secure environment. It’s all too easy to forget that, but today is a good opportunity to let them know how much we appreciate what they do. Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor

Guernsey's Joint Emergency Control Centre held a 'takeover' of the Bailiwick Law Enforcement social media channels to give islanders an insight into their daily work.

Since the beginning of the year, 11,836 calls have been made to Guernsey Police, more than 4,100 have been made to St John Ambulance and over 950 calls have been made to the fire service.