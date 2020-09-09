Warning over water quality in Cobo Bay

Visitors to Guernsey's Cobo Bay should be aware of the water quality before bathing there.

According to Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services, there have been four 'poor' results in the past six weeks.

While the water quality has returned to 'good' or 'excellent' standard, officials cannot guarantee that water quality levels will remain at this level. Fluctuations can often be put down to run-off after periods of heavy rainfall.

Investigations are currently being carried out as to why there has been so much variation in the quality of water, including checking public toilets using red dye to try and find the source of the issue.

All visitors are asked to maintain good hand hygiene after visiting the beach.

Anyone who knows of anything that may be causing the issue is asked to contact the Office of Environmental Health and Pollution Regulation by email on envhealth@gov.gg or call them directly on 01481 711161.