10,000 Spend Local cards activated on first day in Jersey

10,000 Spend Local cards were activated on the first day of a scheme aiming to boost Jersey's economy.

Every man, woman and child who was registered in the island before the end of June will receive a £100 pre-loaded credit card to spend in the island.

Some islanders said they had faced difficulties activating the cards but Customer and Local Services say these issues should now be resolved.

We had a real spike yesterday and whilst we've got a lot of capacity in the system, the eagerness of the Jersey public to activate their cards just overflowed the system. We're expecting it to be fairly steady now and people shouldn't have a problem activating their cards. If they do, give us a call and there's lots of support online as well as through ourselves and the Parishes. Ian Burns, Director General for Customer and Local Services

50,000 of the cards were distributed on the first day of the rollout, with the remainder being sent out over the coming days.

Anyone who does not receive their card by Wednesday 16 September is asked to contact Customer and Local Services.