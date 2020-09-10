15 active cases of bullying and harassment within Government of Jersey

There are currently 15 active cases of bullying and harassment within the Government of Jersey. The Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, has made the admission in a written response to a question from backbench politician Senator Kristina Moore.

Of those 15, nine are currently under investigation.

It comes just a few months after ITV News reported an increase in bullying and harassment complaints made against senior managers within the government.

It was later revealed that an independent review into the problem would take place.

A similar investigation was conducted in 2018, when the levels of bullying and harassment in the public sector were described as ‘significant’.