A man from Jersey investigating the impact of climate change in Greenland says islanders need to take the issue more seriously.

Tobias Carter and his team have been installing weather stations to gather data on how the country's melting ice sheets are contributing to rising sea levels.

The team have been in the Arctic for over two months Credit: Unu Mondo Expédition

Tobias sailed to the Arctic and is carrying out a number of experiments looking at climate change.

We're often fed up of hearing about climate change. Every time there's a storm it comes out and everything's linked to climate change these days but what does it really mean? I think for a country like Jersey, sea level rise is a huge, huge problem. Tobias Carter

Currently in South Greenland, the team are looking at katabatic winds that come off glaciers.

Due to their power and speed they could be harnessed for renewable energy.

Credit: Unu Mondo Expédition

They have been in Greenland for two months and are due to head back to the UK in the next week.

The team plan to do more sailings like this in the future.