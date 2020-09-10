ArtHouse Jersey receives £30,000 from Channel Islands Lottery

ArtHouse Jersey will get £30,000 from the Channel Islands Lottery.

The grant will go towards a Community Producer, who will work on outreach projects to help people across the island engage in the arts.

The charity hopes it will also help to improve islanders' mental health and wellbeing.

Having a dedicated arts professional in this position will help us to serve our community and ensure that our projects are benefitting the lives of those that have​ ​least access and stand to benefit the most. ​This year has been an incredibly difficult one for every corner of society and to be able to bring joy through creativity to the people in Jersey is as important as it’s ever been. Tom Dingle, Director of ArtHouse Jersey

Projects run by ArtHouse Jersey in the past include a variety show for the elderly called Cake & Cabaret, the Skipton Forget me Knots scheme and Children’s Creative Retreats which supports students who have limited access to extra-curricular activities.