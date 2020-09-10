Channel Islands Pride 2020 gets underway

Celebrations will get underway in Guernsey later as part of this year's Channel Islands Pride.

Many similar events have had to be cancelled across the country due to coronavirus restrictions.

But due to its low number of cases, Guernsey is able to host the free event in Candie Gardens this weekend (11-13 September).

Organiser Liberate says it is going to be "one heck of a party".

As travel restrictions are still in place between Jersey and Guernsey, a 'virtual pride' is being held for islanders who cannot make it to the event in person.

