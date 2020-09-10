'Don't hold it in' urge Guernsey parents who lost son to suicide
A Guernsey family who lost their son to suicide say there must be more conversations about it, if more lives are to be saved.
Morgan McGlynn was just 19 years old when he took his own life after struggling with feelings of depression.
Like so many, his struggle was one he kept from the outside world.
We were aware of the fact that he was depressed but on the outside, you would never have known. To everybody else, to his friends and family, he was always happy - laughing and joking and a fun person. No mother should lose her child to suicide. I miss him. I miss him terribly.
Morgan's family had found a letter in which he had admitted he wanted to end his own life just the day before he died.
His family still struggle to process his loss every day.
Suicide is more difficult as well because if you lose a son to illness, you can blame the illness. If you lose your child to an accident or a murder even, there's somebody to blame but this - there's nothing.
In his memory, his family set up an online fundraiser which has already raised over £13,000 pounds for mental health charity Mind to support their work in the Bailiwick. The charity says it is working to introduce early intervention platforms to help people to identify negative feelings and prevent them from escalating to the point they become suicidal.
Thursday 10 September is World Suicide Prevention Day, a day when people around the world try to have more honest and frank conversations around suicide and mental health.
Alison urges others facing difficult times to speak up and seek support if they need it.
Just to talk. Just to make sure if you're having health issues, problems in your mind and you feel like you're in a dark place, find someone to talk to. Don't hold it in.
Get help and support
There are a number of charities operating in the Channel Islands offering support to those who find themselves in need of help.
JERSEY
Jersey Samaritans call on 116 123
Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service call on 01534 445030
Mind Jersey on [0800 7359 404](http://0800 7359404)
LINC Mental Health and Wellbeing on [01534 734443](tel:01534 734443)
GUERNSEY
Guernsey Mind on [01481 722 959](tel:01481 722959)
The Oberlands Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561