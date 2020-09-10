Four NatWest branches to close across Jersey and Guernsey.

Four NatWest International branches across the Channel Islands will close.

Branches at Cobo and St Sampson in Guernsey will close their doors on Wednesday 7 January, as will Jersey's Longueville and St Brelade branches.

The bank says it is having to shrink its footprint because more people are banking online.

In recent years we’ve seen significant changes in customer behaviour with more customers choosing digital for their everyday banking needs. We must rebalance investment between our branch network and our new digital network in recognition of the way customers wish to bank with us. Andrew McLaughlin, CEO of RBS International

The bank's flagship branch in St Peter Port and branches at Library Place and Bath Street in St Helier will remain open for customers and a telephone service is still available for vulnerable customers in the Community.

NatWest says it is opening a voluntary redundancy register for employees and will be working with trade unions to support them following the announcement.