Guernsey voters to get first look at candidates' policies

Voters in Guernsey will get their first look at the policies of this year's general election candidates today (11 September). All 119 of their manifestos will be published online.

Voting will take place in the island's first island-wide election next month, with super-polling stations open between 3 and 4 October, and traditional local polling stations open between 6 and 7 October.

You can also register to cast your vote by post, but you must register here by Friday 25 September

