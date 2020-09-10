Jersey charity fears winter homelessness crisis following pandemic

Jersey's homeless shelter is predicting a "perfect storm" of problems this winter that could lead to hundreds of people without a roof over their heads. The Shelter Trust says demand more than doubled during the height of the pandemic as seasonal workers were laid off. It is warning there could be worse to come as government support for wages and jobs is phased out.

We will look after those people until they can get back on their feet and find mainstream accommodation because that's what we try to do but it's so much more difficult during a pandemic because there's just nowhere else for them to go. Neville Benbow, The Shelter Trust

The politician in charge of housing, meanwhile, says a review into the causes of homelessness is underway.