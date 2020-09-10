Jersey charity fears winter homelessness crisis following pandemic
Jersey's homeless shelter is predicting a "perfect storm" of problems this winter that could lead to hundreds of people without a roof over their heads. The Shelter Trust says demand more than doubled during the height of the pandemic as seasonal workers were laid off. It is warning there could be worse to come as government support for wages and jobs is phased out.
We will look after those people until they can get back on their feet and find mainstream accommodation because that's what we try to do but it's so much more difficult during a pandemic because there's just nowhere else for them to go.
The politician in charge of housing, meanwhile, says a review into the causes of homelessness is underway.
We need to identify how people are falling through the cracks. Often we found the causes of homelessness are not as much to do with the cost of rent as some people may think, it's something to do with something else, it could be an alcohol or drugs problem, it can be difficult for some people, or it might be because of relationship breakdowns or because they don't have housing qualifications.