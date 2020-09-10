Pets to be banned from Ecrehous and Minquers

Pets will be banned from landing on the Ecrehous and the Minquers.

Jersey's States Assembly voted 45-0 in support of proposals to ban dogs and other domestic animals from the reefs in order to protect species including terns and seals.

The plans were brought to the States by Karen Shenton-Stone, the Constable for St Martin.

Bringing dogs onto the reef was already 'strongly discouraged' for Jersey residents but until now, this has never been supported with legislation.

Unlike the Jersey equivalent, the French code of conduct for visiting the reefs explicitly rules out the landing of animals.

At the debate, Jersey's Environment Minister Deputy John Young said he was happy that the move would help protect the wildlife on the reefs.