Virtual pride organised for people in Jersey
Islanders in Jersey disappointed they cannot join Pride celebrations in Guernsey this year have created their own online event.
Coronavirus restrictions mean anyone arriving in Guernsey has to self isolate.
Ten young people came together to organise the Jersey Virtual Pride which is being hosted on Facebook and Youtube.
Pride is such an integral date on the LGBTQ+ community’s calendar and so we were naturally disappointed when we realised that we could not get to Guernsey to celebrate. Pride enables us to have conversations about diversity and also shows LGBTQ+ people that Islanders are supportive of them and believe they are a valued part of the Community.
The event features local musicians and starts at 2pm.
I’m delighted that young Islanders will still be able to take part in this weekend’s Pride celebration, albeit virtually. Pride plays an important part in celebrating diversity, remembering how far LGBTQ+ rights have come as well as the work which is still needed to ensure that all members of our community are treated equally.