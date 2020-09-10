Virtual pride organised for people in Jersey

Islanders in Jersey disappointed they cannot join Pride celebrations in Guernsey this year have created their own online event.

Coronavirus restrictions mean anyone arriving in Guernsey has to self isolate.

Ten young people came together to organise the Jersey Virtual Pride which is being hosted on Facebook and Youtube.

Pride is such an integral date on the LGBTQ+ community’s calendar and so we were naturally disappointed when we realised that we could not get to Guernsey to celebrate. Pride enables us to have conversations about diversity and also shows LGBTQ+ people that Islanders are supportive of them and believe they are a valued part of the Community. David Bras, Jersey Youth Service LGBTQ+

The event features local musicians and starts at 2pm.