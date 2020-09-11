Disability and mental health nurse training brought to Guernsey

Future disability and mental health nurses will soon be able to do their training in Guernsey. A programme, run by the Open University, has been given the go ahead to try to improve the recruitment and retention of healthcare staff on-island.

Guernsey currently has 21 learning disability nurses employed throughout the service, of which one was born in Guernsey.

Many of those studying Learning Disability or Mental Health nursing are mature students with families, so our primary aim was that student nurses did not have to go off island to study, or if they did it would only be for a short placement. The Open University are so used to teaching students remotely that their offer was a perfect solution for Guernsey. Mandy Mackelworth, Adult Disability Services

Five students, from staff already employed by the Adult Disability Service, will be taken on each year.

Over the course of four years, they will spend two days a week in their current role as a support worker, one day studying and two days as a student nurse on placement.

The programme is expected to start in February 2021.