Election Explainer: What is postal voting?

Guernsey's General Election is just over the horizon and already, it looks set to be a vote like no other.

The emergence of parties and the shift to island-wide voting means this election will look very different to previous votes.

With 119 candidates to choose from and 38 votes to cast on the ballot paper, many islanders will opt to do so by post.

Postal votes have already begun to drop through the island's letterboxes, but how does it all work? Gary Burgess explains...

You can register for a postal vote here until Friday 25 September.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says those who are continuing to shield because of coronavirus should be encouraged to use postal voting.

Voting will take place in the island's first island-wide election next month, with super-polling stations open between 3 and 4 October, and traditional local polling stations open between 6 and 7 October.

A list of all the candidates and their manifestos is available on the election website.

ITV Channel's election explainers: