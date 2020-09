A former treasurer of Jersey Dressage Club has been jailed.

50-year-old Jane Dolby pleaded guilty to Larceny after transferring £23,380 of the club's funds to her own personal bank account.

The money was transferred over a 20 month period between March 2018 to November 2019.

Dolby admitted to the crimes when financial irregularities were discovered by the club.

She was sentenced to two years in prison by Jersey's Royal Court.