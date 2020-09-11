Guernsey's regional UK travel restrictions to be introduced from 15 September

Regional travel restrictions for the UK will be implemented in Guernsey from Tuesday 15 September.

The Civil Contingencies Authority has outlined its recommendations for the classification of each region in England.

Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic Ireland have not been broken down into regions, but are classified as whole countries currently.

The CAA said recategorising England as a whole would be 'disproportionate' given that there is regional variation in infection rates.

Regional recommendations for travel guidance in Jersey. Credit: States of Guernsey

The recommendations split the UK as follows;

Group A region (Red): North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands, West Midlands, London, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland

Watch list (Amber): Scotland, Wales

Group B region (Green): South East, South West, East of England

Group C region (Grey): Isle of Man

Quarantine will be imposed depending on which areas people stay in or travel through.

For example, if you travel in your own vehicle, through a Group A country or region - also known as 'in transit' - will not be subject to quarantine so long as nobody else gets into the vehicle or anyone who leaves the vehicle comes within two metres of another person.

If you travel through a Group A country or region on public transport but the vehicle does not stop at all in the area, you will not be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says that because regions are likely to move between groups at short notice, people travelling into the Bailiwick may have to spend longer in self-isolation than originally planned.

The following quarantine restrictions apply to all inbound travellers.

Group A countries/regions: Compulsory 14 day self-isolation period.

Group B countries/regions: Optional PCR swab test on day seven with release from isolation after a negative test.

Group C countries/regions: No self-isolation or testing requirements. Currently this categorisation only applies to the Isle of Man.

You can read the latest guidance for each country and/or region using our interactive map.