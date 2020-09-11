Jersey Customs seize more drugs in first half of 2020 than whole of 2019

More drugs were seized by Jersey's customs team in the first half of 2020 than the entirety of 2019.

Between January and June, 197 drug seizures were made - compared with the total of 148 at the end of 2019.

There was a steep decline in the number of cases coming through Jersey's airport and harbours but 185 seizures were made through post office.

This change in behaviour is believed to be due to interruptions to supply chains and restrictions on travel introduced as part of lockdown, as well as more focus on the postal system by customs officers.

197 total number of drug seizures in Jersey between January and June 2020

148 total number of drug seizures made in Jersey in 2019

185 drug seizures through Jersey's Post Office between January and June 2020

156 related to cannabis products, with a sharp rise in the number of seizures herbal cannabis as well as products such as vapes which contained traces of the drug.

The number of cases involving cannabis resin also fell from 26 to 15.