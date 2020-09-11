Review starts into proposed changes to Jersey's tax system

A review is taking place into proposed changes to Jersey's tax system.

The Treasury Minister, Deputy Susie Pinel, has suggested that all taxpayers' 2020 tax liability should be paid on a current-year basis. The Prior Year Basis taxpayers’ 2019 liability would be suspended, and would be repayable over a period of years under a range of payment options.

Prior Year Basis (PYB) Tax Reform originally formed part of the Government Plan 2020–2023 however, the Deputy Pinel has since proposed the acceleration of this work as a post-pandemic support measure.

That will now be assessed for "appropriateness and deliverability" by a Scrutiny panel between now and the end of October.

Whilst these proposals could be beneficial in the short term, the panel will look at how the financial implications will impact on the taxpayer and public finances in the longer term as the 2019 tax still needs to be paid. The Panel will also review if the proposals are fair and transparent and will confirm they meet the criteria of the Government Plan 2020 – 2023 as presented. Senator Kristina Moore, Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel Chair

The Panel also intends to hold public hearings and seek the views of industry experts. Anyone who wishes to share their view can email scrutiny@gov.je.