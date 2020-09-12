Search for person after belongings found on beach

Jersey coastguard is searching for the owner of belongings left on Greve D’Azette.

A pair of crocs, a green shirt and orange towel were spotted on the beach.

They are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The coastguard says members of the public have reported seeing the items on Friday (11 September) at 7am and Saturday (12 September).

An extensive search of the shoreline by the coastguard, police, Havre des Pas lifeguards and the Fire Service Drone has been carried out.

If you know who the items belong to the Jersey Coastguard are asking you to call them on 01534447705.