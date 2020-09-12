Jersey delays changes to UK travel restrictions

Jersey’s government has delayed the reclassification of UK regions in its travel guidance.

Dozens of areas were due to be reclassified on Monday (14 September) but now will not change until Wednesday night (16 September).

Jersey’s ‘traffic light’ system categorises countries and regions into red, amber and green according to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

The government says that the change is to support older travellers who did not have enough time to amend plans and get back before Monday.

Following advice from public health officials, and looking at the pattern of the arrivals scheduled on Monday morning, there is a risk that implementing a new quarantine policy of this scale, over the weekend, would create a level of undue distress or harm that could disproportionately affect older travellers who may not have had time to amend their plans. Government of Jersey spokesperson

Regional classification changes from Germany and Italy are not affected.

For destinations categorised as green, inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey but will not be required to self isolate.

For destinations categorised as amber, inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey and self isolate until day five, when they will have to take another test. If this returns a negative result, they will be able to leave self-isolation.

For destinations categorised as red, inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey and self isolate for 14 days.

