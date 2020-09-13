Guernsey FC beat FC Isle of Man on penalties to claim inaugural Skipton Cup

Goalkeeper Josh Addison was Guernsey FC's hero on Saturday night, scoring and saving in the shootout as they beat FC Isle of Man 5-4 on penalties to win the first Skipton Cup.

Ross Allen had given the Green Lions a half-time lead at Footes Lane, in what was a rematch of the game played between the sides in the Isle of Man last month.

The Ravens, who beat Guernsey 1-0 in their debut outing, levelled after the break but could not find the winner their tenacity and territory probably deserved.

Both teams missed their opening kicks in the shootout, before Addison - who had slotted home his side's fourth penalty - made the decisive save.

The 'air bridge' fixture, which is set to become a regular feature of both clubs' pre-seasons, was able to go ahead with a full crowd thanks to Guernsey's ongoing freedom from Covid restrictions.

However, the club are still waiting to see when they will be able to start their Isthmian League season, with the current local travel quarantine guidelines meaning they have already postponed their opening game on 19 September.