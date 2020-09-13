Jersey given Humane Society gold award

Jersey’s Humane Society is giving a prestigious award to all islanders for their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold medals have only been given out twice in the society’s 150-year history.

The first, given in 1865, went to a man who rescued a soldier drowning, and the other, in 1874, went to William Bottomly who twice rescued the crews of vessels in distress.

The Humane Society said it would be ‘impossible’ to recognise all the individual acts of selflessness islanders have made, so instead they want to recognise everyone for showing ‘fortitude during the Covid pandemic’.

Jersey’s Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, will accept the Gold Medal on behalf of the island.

The medal has been made by Aurum Jewellers and bears the society’s logo and the words “For Courage and Humanity”.