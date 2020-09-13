RNLI lifeguard patrols at two Jersey beaches finish for the year this weekend.

Patrols at Grève de Lecq and Plémont will stop on Sunday (13 September).

The RNLI lifeguards will remain on duty at St Brelade's bay until 27 September and St Ouen's until 1 November.

Earlier this year services had been put on hold because of coronavirus.

Patrols were back up and running in June.

Anyone planning a visit to the coast is asked to follow this guidance:

In an emergency dial 999, and ask for the Coastguard.

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, 'float to live'. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float.

Don’t use inflatables.

Don’t allow your family to swim alone.

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water.

Have a plan - check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage.

The charity's lifeguards operate on over 240 beaches across the British Isles.