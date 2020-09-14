32 cases of patients walking from Jersey mental health facilities since 2018

There have been 32 cases of patients absconding from mental health facilities in Jersey since January 2018.

The figure has been revealed in a government response to a Freedom of Information request.

Of those 32, 27 were from Orchard House.

Just two months ago, a four day search was carried out by the emergency services and hundreds of volunteers to find a patient who had gone missing from St Saviour's Hospital. She was eventually found safe and well.

Earlier this week, work began on a new £7.3 million acute mental health facility which will eventually replace Orchard House.