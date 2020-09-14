86% of people in Guernsey and Alderney unaware of recommended drinking limit

86% of people in Guernsey and Alderney do not know the recommended drinking limit , according to the Health Improvement Commission for Guernsey and Alderney.

An online survey, which received almost 400 responses, found that even though 91% of islanders are aware there is a drinking guideline, many do not know what it is.

78% of people are unaware that the recommendations are the same for both men and women.

The Commission says it highlights the need for a campaign on the island, as many people may be consuming alcohol in an unhealthy way.

The results of the survey show that there's a need to help islanders understand the low risk drinking guidelines and we want to encourage islanders to be mindful of the health implications caused by drinking too much alcohol. It's about giving people the information, knowledge and skills to manage their alcohol consumption in a healthy way. Andrea Nightingale, The Health Improvement Commission

To keep health risks from alcohol low, people are advised not to drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis and spread the units out evenly over three or more days.

The group has launched the "Count 14" campaign to raise awareness of these recommendations.

You can find out more information here.