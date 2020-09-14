Alderney States backs 'opt-out' organ donation system

People in Alderney will soon have a law imposing "deemed consent" for organ donation. The change will mean all islanders will automatically donate their organs when they die, unless they have requested to be removed from the organ donor register.

Guernsey's politicians agreed in November 2018 to introduce the "soft opt-out" system and asked for Alderney's opinion. A majority of islanders asked were in favour of the move.

Politicians say processes will be in place so people's choices are listened to.