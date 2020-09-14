Guernsey's payroll co-funding scheme extended - but some sectors left out

Guernsey's payroll co-funding scheme has been extended until the end of the year.

The scheme allows certain businesses to apply for up to 100% of the minumum wage for their employees.

It was originally due to end this month, but now the Policy & Resources Committee has agreed to extend it for sectors most impacted by the travel restrictions.

However, that means the retail sector and some areas in hospitality can no longer apply, as this time of year traditionally signals the end of the "core tourist season" anyway.

The government added that visitor accommodation businesses will be dealt with separately via a new Visitor Accommodation Grant scheme - the details of which are expected soon.