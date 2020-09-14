St Aubin's Inner Road in Jersey closed until 11 October

St Aubin's Inner Road in Jersey will be closed for resurfacing work from today (14 September).

It will take place between 9am and 4pm on weekdays, 1pm and 9pm on Saturdays, and 9am to 9pm on Sundays, in sections which are planned as follows:

Monday 7th to Friday 11th September : Lane closures for advanced works.

Sunday 13th Sept ember: From junction with Le Mont Cochon to junction with La Route es Nouaux.

Monday 14th to Wednesday 16th September : From the junction with Le Mont Felard to the junction with Le Chemin des Moulins.

Thursday 17th to Friday 18th September: From the junction with Le Chemin des Moulins to the junction with La Rue de Trachy.

Saturday 19th to Sunday 20th September: From junction with Le Mont Cochon to junction with La Route es Nouaux. The First Tower junction will be closed.

Monday 21st September: From the junction with La Rue de Trachy to Seafield Avenue.

Tuesday 22nd to Wednesday 23rd Sept ember: From Seafield Avenue to junction with Hansford Lane.

Thursday 24th September: From junction with Hansford Lane to junction with Farleys Lane .

Friday 25th Sept : From junction with Farleys Lane to Le Mont Cochon.

Monday 28th to Wednesday 30th Sept ember : From junction with Farleys Lane to Le Mont Cochon.

Thursday 1st October: From the junction with Le Mont Felard to the junction with Le Chemin des Moulins.

Friday 2nd October: From the junction with Le Chemin des Moulins to the junction with La Rue de Trachy.

Sunday 4th October: From junction with Le Mont Cochon to junction with La Route es Nouaux.

Monday 5th October: From the junction with La Rue de Trachy to Seafield Avenue.

Tuesday 6th October: From Seafield Avenue to junction with Hansford Lane .

Wednesday 7th October: From junction with Hansford Lane to junction with Farleys Lane.

Thursday 8th October: From junction with Farleys Lane to Le Mont Cochon.

Friday 9th October: From the junction with Le Mont Felard to the junction with Le Chemin des Moulins.

Sunday 11th October: From junction with Le Mont Cochon to junction with La Route es Nouaux.

Diversions will be signposted while works are underway. Access to premises will be maintained where possible throughout the work.